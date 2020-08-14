UrduPoint.com
US Arms Control Envoy To Visit Vienna August 17-18 To Meet Russia's Ryabkov - State Dept.

US Arms Control Envoy to Visit Vienna August 17-18 to Meet Russia's Ryabkov - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea will visit Vienna in the beginning of next week to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, the Department of State announced in a release on Friday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Ambassador Marshall Billingslea will travel to Vienna, Austria August 17-18 to meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on mutually agreed topics related to the future of nuclear arms control," the release said.

