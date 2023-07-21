US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START Treaty

The United States still wants to continue having the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia given that having the accord is in the interest of both countries, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United States still wants to continue having the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) with Russia given that having the accord is in the interest of both countries, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

"We are still very interested in the New START," Jenkins said. "We still want to continue the implementation of this legally-binding document that we have with Russia."