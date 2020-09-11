UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Control Talks With Russia Unrelated To Position On Belarus, Navalny - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:20 PM

US Arms Control Talks With Russia Unrelated to Position on Belarus, Navalny - State Dept.

Arms control talks between the United States and Russia will not be derailed as Washington responds to the situation in Belarus or the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Arms control talks between the United States and Russia will not be derailed as Washington responds to the situation in Belarus or the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Friday.

"Nobody in the United States linking our positions on [arms control] with brutal violence in Belarus, nor the tragic poisoning of Alexey Navalny," Biegun said during conference call with reporters.

Biegun expressed confidence that negotiations between Russia and the US on the New START Treaty would successfully continue, despite any recent developments.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Belarus United States

Recent Stories

Emirati physicist Ahmed Almheiri wins coveted New ..

9 minutes ago

Mazari reaffirms proper implementation of child pr ..

1 minute ago

Quaid's vision of vibrant, prosperous Pakistan rem ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of woman molest ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for completing consultation on giving ..

2 minutes ago

Effective mechanism, awareness drive help Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.