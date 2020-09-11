US Arms Control Talks With Russia Unrelated to Position on Belarus, Navalny - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Arms control talks between the United States and Russia will not be derailed as Washington responds to the situation in Belarus or the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Friday.

"Nobody in the United States linking our positions on [arms control] with brutal violence in Belarus, nor the tragic poisoning of Alexey Navalny," Biegun said during conference call with reporters.

Biegun expressed confidence that negotiations between Russia and the US on the New START Treaty would successfully continue, despite any recent developments.