US Arms Control Under Secretary To Meet Russian Ambassador On Tuesday - State Department

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) US Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will hold talks with Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov later on Tuesday, according to the US State Department public schedule.

"3:00 p.m. [19:00 p.m. GMT] Under Secretary Thompson meets with Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, at the Department of State," the schedule said.

The schedule has not provided further details, noting that the meeting will be closed for press coverage.

