US Arms Deliveries to Kiev Exacerbate Conflict in Donbas - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) US arms deliveries to Kiev exacerbate the Donbas conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We noticed a statement of the press service of the US Embassy in Kiev about deliveries of US weapons and military equipment, including anti-tank missile systems totaling $60 million, to Ukraine.

Our assessment of such steps by Washington is well known, it remains unchanged ” pumping the Ukrainian army with products of military use only exacerbates the conflict in the country's southeastern part, fueling the revenge-seeking sentiment of Kiev's 'party of war,'" Zakharova said at a briefing.

She also noted that the presence of the US military in exercises in Ukraine is contrary to the Minsk agreements, which provide for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Ukraine.