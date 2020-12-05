UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Exports In FY2020 Up 2.8% To $175.8Bln - State Department

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Arms Exports in FY2020 Up 2.8% To $175.8Bln - State Department

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US arms exports in the fiscal year 2020 reached $175.8 billion, up 2.8 percent from 2019, Assistant Secretary of State for political-military affairs R. Clarke Cooper told reporters on Friday.

"FY 2020 saw a total of $175.8 billion in US Government authorized arms exports. This is overall a 2.8 percent increase since fiscal year 2019," Cooper said during a briefing.

Related Topics

Exports 2019 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

14 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

14 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

14 minutes ago

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

29 minutes ago

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relation ..

31 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.