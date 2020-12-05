US Arms Exports in FY2020 Up 2.8% To $175.8Bln - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US arms exports in the fiscal year 2020 reached $175.8 billion, up 2.8 percent from 2019, Assistant Secretary of State for political-military affairs R. Clarke Cooper told reporters on Friday.

"FY 2020 saw a total of $175.8 billion in US Government authorized arms exports. This is overall a 2.8 percent increase since fiscal year 2019," Cooper said during a briefing.