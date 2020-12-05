UrduPoint.com
US Arms Exports Up 2.8% In Fiscal Year 2020 To Reach $175.8Bln - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US arms exports in fiscal year (FY) 2020 reached $175.8 billion, up 2.8 percent from 2019, Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper told reporters on Friday.

"FY 2020 saw a total of $175.8 billion in US government authorized arms exports. This is overall a 2.8 percent increase since fiscal year 2019," Cooper said during a briefing.

Cooper pointed out that exports under the US government's Foreign Military Sales program to overseas partners and international organizations totaled $50.

78 billion, a decrease of 8.3 percent from fiscal year 2019.

"However the three-year rolling average which is the more accurate measure... rose to $54 billion," he said.

Cooper noted that the largest sale was of F-35 fighter to Japan worth $23.11 billion - the second single largest Foreign Military Sale notification ever authorized by the State Department.

Other major deals included the sale of AH-64 attack helicopters to Morocco and F-35 jet components to Australia, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, Cooper added.

