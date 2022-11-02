UrduPoint.com

US Arms Inspection Personnel In Ukraine Will Not Be Sent To Frontline - Pentagon

November 02, 2022

US Arms Inspection Personnel in Ukraine Will Not Be Sent to Frontline - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The arms inspections of the military capabilities supplied to Ukraine will be carried out by US embassy personnel in Kiev and far away from the frontline amid Russia's special military operation in that country, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"In terms of personnel that is conducting these inspections, my understanding is they would be well far away from any type of frontline actions. We're relying on the Ukrainians to do that," Ryder said during a press briefing. "These are (US embassy) personnel that are going out in areas where they're not going to be in harm's way to conduct these types of inspections."

Ryder could not clarify whether the inspections in Ukraine will be conducted by military or civilian personnel but added that no combat squads will be taking part in them.

On Thursday, the US State Department launched a plan to address the potential flow of weapons sent to Ukraine into the illegal arms trade.

A US Defense Department official said last week that the United States is working with Ukraine to ensure internal monitoring of weapons from logistics hubs to the frontline. Washington is also working with other allies to strengthen external controls on arms, the official said.

US personnel are engaged in on-site inspections of weapons stocks when and where security conditions allow it, the official added.

