BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Selling arms to Taiwan by the United States constitutes a blatant interference in China's internal affairs, which Beijing strongly condemns, calling on Washington to halt ties with Taiwan's armed forces, Spokesperson of the Chinese Defense Ministry Wu Qian said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US administration authorized a $100 million deal with Taiwan for maintenance of US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

"US arms sales to Taiwan severely infringe on the "One China" principle and three joint US-China communiques... This represents a flagrant interference in China's internal affairs and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," Wu said in a statement.

He added that Washington's arms sales to Taiwan "erode relations between China and the US as well as between the armed forces of the two countries, endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Therefore, China expresses its strong resentment and firmly opposes it."

Beijing is further urging Washington to revoke the deal on selling arms to Taipei and cut off any ties with Taiwan's military.

"There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. China demands that the US immediately cancel the aforementioned plan to sell arms to Taiwan," Wu stressed, adding that Chinese army will take every effort to uphold the nation's sovereignty.

"The People's Liberation Army of China will take all necessary measures to vigorously defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity and unwaveringly thwart any external interference," Wu said.