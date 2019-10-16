UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Arms Sales To Foreign Countries Total $55.4Bln In Fiscal 2019 - Defense Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

US Arms Sales to Foreign Countries Total $55.4Bln in Fiscal 2019 - Defense Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The US Defense Department sold more than $55 billion in arms to American allies and partner nations in the 2019 fiscal year, which ended September 30, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency announces arms sales of $55.4 billion for Fiscal Year 2019," the release said.

"This total increases the three-year rolling average to $51 billion, demonstrating continued strength in the sales of US defense articles and services to allies and foreign partners."

In 2018, DSCA announced plans to lower the Contract Administration Surcharge on major arms sales from 1.2 percent to 1 percent, to reduce costs of foreign military sales, the release noted.

In addition, DSCA is developing new financing options for big-ticket purchases, to be announced in 2020, the release added.

Related Topics

September 2018 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Economy would have gone bankrupt without Prime Min ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Found ..

2 hours ago

SEWA discusses securing cables with Korean delegat ..

2 hours ago

Man held with 2kg hashish in Multan

2 hours ago

AJK President condemns Indian firing at LoC

2 hours ago

467 drug peddlers held outside educational institu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.