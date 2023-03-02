UrduPoint.com

US' Arms Sales To Taiwan Damage Washington-Beijing Relations - Beijing

US' Arms Sales to Taiwan Damage Washington-Beijing Relations - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The sale of arms to Taiwan by the United States damages relations between Beijing and Washington, undermines stability around the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Thursday.

"US arms sale to Taiwan grossly violates the one China principle and the provisions of the three joint US-Chinese communiques, causing serious damage to China's sovereignty and security interests, and also seriously harming China-US relations, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Mao told a briefing.

The diplomat stressed that China firmly opposes this, adding that Beijing urges Washington to stop the sales of arms, and that China will take all necessary steps to protect its security.

