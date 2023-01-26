UrduPoint.com

US Arms Sales Up 49% In Fiscal Year 2022 - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Arms Sales Up 49% in Fiscal Year 2022 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The value of direct commercial arms sales by the United States increased by 49% in Fiscal Year 2023 amid the Biden administration's efforts to provide weapons to Ukraine, the State Department said in a fact sheet.

"The total authorized value for FY2022 was $153.7 billion, which includes the value of hardware, services, and technical data authorized from exports, temporary imports, reexports, retransfers, and brokering.  This represents a 49% increase, up from $103.

4 billion in FY2021," the State Department said on Wednesday.

The increase in authorized value was primarily due to support for Ukraine, the State Department added.

The US has committed more than $27.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Current year figures are not predictive of future year sales due to potential changes in budgeting, regional security issues and export controls, the State Department noted.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine United States From Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

2 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

3 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

3 hours ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

3 hours ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.