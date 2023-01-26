US Arms Sales Up 49% in Fiscal Year 2022 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The value of direct commercial arms sales by the United States increased by 49% in Fiscal Year 2023 amid the Biden administration's efforts to provide weapons to Ukraine, the State Department said in a fact sheet.

"The total authorized value for FY2022 was $153.7 billion, which includes the value of hardware, services, and technical data authorized from exports, temporary imports, reexports, retransfers, and brokering. This represents a 49% increase, up from $103.

4 billion in FY2021," the State Department said on Wednesday.

The increase in authorized value was primarily due to support for Ukraine, the State Department added.

The US has committed more than $27.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Current year figures are not predictive of future year sales due to potential changes in budgeting, regional security issues and export controls, the State Department noted.