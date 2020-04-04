US Army Awards $139Mln in Contracts to Build Care Centers - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Four construction companies receive nearly $140 million in contracts to convert existing facilities into emergency hospitals from the US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"AECOM Technical Services [of] Los Angeles, California was awarded a $58,250,000 modification ...contract to retrofit the State University of New York Old Westbury campus into an alternate care facility," the release said Friday.

Turner Construction Company won $50,500,000 modification for work on an alternate care facility at Stony Brook in New York State while New York Convention Center Operating Corporation won $15,250,000 to retrofit space in the Jacob Javits Convention Center into an alternate care facility by April 9 in a third ACE contract, the release continued.

And Haughland Energy Group of Plainview, New York won a $15 million ACE modification contract for work on a similar care facility in White Plains, New York, it added.

New York officials earlier said they need to use the convention center and build other facilities to handle patients amid the surge of coronavirus cases.