UrduPoint.com

US Army Awards $27Mln Contract For M1A1 Abrams Tank Turret Armor Swaps - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 04:00 AM

US Army Awards $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tank Turret Armor Swaps - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The US Army awarded General Dynamic Land Systems a contract valued at more than $27 million for M1A1 Abrams main battle tank turret armor swaps, the Defense Department said.

The United States is awarding $27,069,515 to General Dynamics Land Systems for the contract, the Defense Department said in a notice on Thursday.

Work for the contract will be performed in Lima, Ohio with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2023, the notice said.

The contract award was obligated from the Fiscal 2022 Special Defense Acquisition fund and 2023 Foreign Military Sales fund for Poland, the notice added.

Related Topics

Army Lima Poland United States Tank November From Million

Recent Stories

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

2 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

3 hours ago
 Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of se ..

Latakia Governer praises UAE&#039;s donation of search and rescue equipment

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College gra ..

Saif bin Zayed meets US, Canada Police College graduate cadets

4 hours ago
 Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's ..

Australia rout Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup

4 hours ago
 NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in ..

NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.