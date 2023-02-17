US Army Awards $27Mln Contract for M1A1 Abrams Tank Turret Armor Swaps - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The US Army awarded General Dynamic Land Systems a contract valued at more than $27 million for M1A1 Abrams main battle tank turret armor swaps, the Defense Department said.

The United States is awarding $27,069,515 to General Dynamics Land Systems for the contract, the Defense Department said in a notice on Thursday.

Work for the contract will be performed in Lima, Ohio with an estimated completion date of November 30, 2023, the notice said.

The contract award was obligated from the Fiscal 2022 Special Defense Acquisition fund and 2023 Foreign Military Sales fund for Poland, the notice added.