US Army Awards $551Mln Contract To Build Patriot Missile Defense For Bahrain - Raytheon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

US Army Awards $551Mln Contract to Build Patriot Missile Defense For Bahrain - Raytheon

The US Army has awarded a contract worth more than a half billion dollars to begin production of Patriot air and missile defense system for the Persian Gulf Kingdom of Bahrain, Raytheon said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The US Army has awarded a contract worth more than a half billion dollars to begin production of Patriot air and missile defense system for the Persian Gulf Kingdom of Bahrain, Raytheon said in a press release on Monday.

"Raytheon's Patriot provides the Kingdom of Bahrain and 16 other countries around the globe with a combat-proven system that protects citizens, infrastructure and armed forces from a broad spectrum of threats," Raytheon Vice President for Air and Missile Defense Tom Laliberty said in the release.

The $551 million contract launches production of Bahrain's system as part of an August 2019 agreement with the US valued at up to $2.5 billion.

Bahrain will join 16 other nations with the Patriot: the US, Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Taiwan, Greece, Spain, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Romania, Sweden and Poland, Raytheon said.

