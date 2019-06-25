UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Awards $562Bln Contract For ATACMS Missiles - Lockheed

Sumaira FH 4 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

US Army Awards $562Bln Contract for ATACMS Missiles - Lockheed

The US Army has awarded a $561.8 million contract to produce tactical missiles for American and allied forces, Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US Army has awarded a $561.8 million contract to produce tactical missiles for American and allied forces, Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday.

"The two-year effort contract calls for new ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] rounds, as well as upgrading several previous-variant ATACMS as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP III)," the Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The $561.8 million contract will provide missiles for the US Army and foreign military sales customers, the release said.

"The new-build ATACMS rounds under this contract will include sensor technology that provides the recently qualified Height-of-Burst capability," Lockheed Martin Vice President for Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems Gaylia Campbell said. "This new feature will allow Soldiers to address area targets at depth on the battlefield."

To meet the increased demand for ATACMS, Lockheed Martin is expanding its manufacturing facilities in the state of Arkansas, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Technology Million

Recent Stories

7 civilians arrested in Srinagar, Pulwama areas

7 seconds ago

Fehmida Mirza terms CoD as charter of hypocrisy

9 seconds ago

Pakistan prepared to cope with Monsoon floods: Zar ..

11 seconds ago

Court faults France in key air pollution case

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Recalling Ambassador to CoE After PACE Dec ..

4 minutes ago

German Military Says No Reason to Evacuate Staff F ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.