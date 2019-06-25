US Army Awards $562Bln Contract for ATACMS Missiles - Lockheed

The US Army has awarded a $561.8 million contract to produce tactical missiles for American and allied forces, Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The US Army has awarded a $561.8 million contract to produce tactical missiles for American and allied forces, Lockheed Martin announced on Tuesday.

"The two-year effort contract calls for new ATACMS [Army Tactical Missile System] rounds, as well as upgrading several previous-variant ATACMS as part of the Service Life Extension Program (SLEP III)," the Lockheed Martin said in a press release.

The $561.8 million contract will provide missiles for the US Army and foreign military sales customers, the release said.

"The new-build ATACMS rounds under this contract will include sensor technology that provides the recently qualified Height-of-Burst capability," Lockheed Martin Vice President for Precision Fires and Combat Maneuver Systems Gaylia Campbell said. "This new feature will allow Soldiers to address area targets at depth on the battlefield."

To meet the increased demand for ATACMS, Lockheed Martin is expanding its manufacturing facilities in the state of Arkansas, according to the release.