WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The US Army has awarded seven companies $5 billion in modification contracts in support of the presidential national emergency declaration on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"[The companies] were awarded $5 billion in modifications in support of the presidential national emergency declaration concerning the novel coronavirus disease," the release stated on Thursday.

The Defense Department said the seven companies are BTF Solutions, General Dynamics Information Technology, V W International, Walsh Healthcare Logistics, Martek Global Services, Red Cedar Corporation and Strategic Initial Outfitting Transition.

The overall ceiling of the contract is now $5,495,000,000 and it has an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021, the Defense Department added.