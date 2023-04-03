UrduPoint.com

US Army Awards Lockheed Martin $4.5Bln Four-Year Contract For Hellfire, JAGM - Company

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $4.5 billion four-year production contract for Joint-Air-to-Ground Missiles (JAGM) and Hellfire missiles, according to a release Monday.

"Not only does this contract award support sustained production, but this is the first joint production contact award from the US government for JAGM and HELLFIRE," Joey Drake, program management director of Air-to-Ground Missile Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in the release.

The total value of the first year is worth $439 million; with three additional awards starting in late 2023, the contract will total up to $4.5 billion over the next four years.

The contract allows for procurement flexibility for both types of missile systems for multiple domestic and international customers.

International demand for JAGM is expected to significantly increase, and there are currently more than 30 Foreign Military Sales customers for Hellfire missiles, the release said.

