US Army Chief Of Staff Says Doctors Allowed Him To End COVID-19 Self-Quarantine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Army Chief of Staff Says Doctors Allowed Him to End COVID-19 Self-Quarantine

US Army Chief of Staff James McConville said on Tuesday that he has been cleared by doctors to end the self-quarantine after consistently testing negative for the novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US Army Chief of Staff James McConville said on Tuesday that he has been cleared by doctors to end the self-quarantine after consistently testing negative for the novel coronavirus.

"I was tested this morning - all negative, and I have been cleared by the docs to come back in. It's great to be with you all today.

No positive tests, all negative all the way through in the most intensive testing," McConville said during a briefing at the Defense Department.

Last week, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman announced that several senior US military leaders were self-quarantining after meeting with the Coast Guard Vice Commander Charles Ray who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

McConville told reporters that out of abundance of caution, he self-quarantined for "a couple of days" and was screened and tested multiple times - "all negative all the way through."

