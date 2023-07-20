Open Menu

US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More Americans Will Be Recruited In 2023

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 10:12 PM

The US Army is planning to recruit several thousand more soldiers in 2023 than last year as it grapples with low recruitment rates, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The US Army is planning to recruit several thousand more soldiers in 2023 than last year as it grapples with low recruitment rates, US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Thursday.

"We are going to recruit more young Americans into the Army than we did last year, I think by several thousand.

We're going to do better than we did last year and that's positive," Wormuth said during an event hosted by the Aspen Institute.

According to Wormuth, the US Army this year will do "significantly" better than last year when the department could recruit 45,000 only.

In May, Wormuth stated that the US Army will fall short of its "ambitious" goal of 65,000 new recruits this year.

