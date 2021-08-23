UrduPoint.com

US Army Completes Successful Live Fire Test Of Israel Iron Dome System - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:15 PM

US Army Completes Successful Live Fire Test of Israel Iron Dome System - Statement

The US Army and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) have carried out their first successful joint live fire test of the Israeli-built Iron Dome defense system for the US military, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US Army and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) have carried out their first successful joint live fire test of the Israeli-built Iron Dome defense system for the US military, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"The US Army, the Israel Missile Defense Organization and RAFAEL have successfully completed a live fire test of the first US Army Iron Dome Defense System (IDDS-A) Battery, which the United States acquired from Israel," the Ministry of Defense said via Twitter.

The performance and live fire test was conducted at the White Sands New Mexico test range, the Ministry of Defense said in a second message via Twitter.

It "was the first time US soldiers intercepted live targets employing the Iron Dome System," the message also said.

Iron Dome developers RAFAEL, Israel Aircraft Industries (Elta and Prest supported the test, the Israeli Ministry of Defense added.

Related Topics

Fire Army Israel Twitter United States Mexico From

Recent Stories

FCCS wants POA to go home

FCCS wants POA to go home

2 minutes ago
 5th National Soccer Futsal Men Championship begins ..

5th National Soccer Futsal Men Championship begins in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Belgian Interior Ministry Worried by Possible Arri ..

Belgian Interior Ministry Worried by Possible Arrival of Fundamentalists From Af ..

2 minutes ago
 Exchange of Fire Outside Kabul Airport Leaves 1 Af ..

Exchange of Fire Outside Kabul Airport Leaves 1 Afghan Service Member Dead - CEN ..

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of US Consul-Gen ..

32 minutes ago
 Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice ..

Minister for promoting cultivation of basmati rice

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.