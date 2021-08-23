US Army Completes Successful Live Fire Test of Israel Iron Dome System - Statement

The US Army and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) have carried out their first successful joint live fire test of the Israeli-built Iron Dome defense system for the US military, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US Army and the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) have carried out their first successful joint live fire test of the Israeli-built Iron Dome defense system for the US military, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

"The US Army, the Israel Missile Defense Organization and RAFAEL have successfully completed a live fire test of the first US Army Iron Dome Defense System (IDDS-A) Battery, which the United States acquired from Israel," the Ministry of Defense said via Twitter.

The performance and live fire test was conducted at the White Sands New Mexico test range, the Ministry of Defense said in a second message via Twitter.

It "was the first time US soldiers intercepted live targets employing the Iron Dome System," the message also said.

Iron Dome developers RAFAEL, Israel Aircraft Industries (Elta and Prest supported the test, the Israeli Ministry of Defense added.