US Army Conducts Third Successful Test Of Precision Strike Missile - Lockheed Martin

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:09 AM

US Army Conducts Third Successful Test of Precision Strike Missile - Lockheed Martin

The US Army conducted its third successful test of its next generation long-range precision strike missile at the White Sands Missile Testing Ground in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US Army conducted its third successful test of its next generation long-range precision strike missile at the White Sands Missile Testing Ground in New Mexico, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Lockheed Martin successfully tested its next-generation long-range missile designed for the Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico," the release said. "All objectives were achieved in the third and final flight demonstration."

