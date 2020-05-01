US Army Conducts Third Successful Test of Precision Strike Missile - Lockheed Martin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US Army conducted the third successful test of its next generation long-range Precision Strike Missile at the White Sands missile testing ground in the state of New Mexico, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"Lockheed Martin successfully tested its next-generation long-range missile designed for the Army's Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) program at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico," the release said. "All objectives were achieved in the third and final flight demonstration."

Lockheed Martin said the test follows two previously successful test firings in December 2019 and on January 10.

The PrSM was fired from Lockheed Martin's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher and flew just over 50 miles (85 kilometers) to the target area in a highly accurate test, the company added.