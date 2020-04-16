UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Continues Training With Precautions In Place Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - General

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Army Continues Training With Precautions in Place Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US Army continues to train its soldiers while taking strict precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters on Thursday.

"We have not stopped training...

During the training they are six feet apart and they are either wearing masks or gators when they are getting closer," McConville said at a Pentagon briefing.

The chief of staff said this type of training will continue in the future.

"The philosophy behind is to create a safety bubble where there is minimum exposure to other soldiers," McConville said.

McConville noted that 992 Army soldiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Army Pentagon Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

56 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture supports Sindh govern ..

4 minutes ago

Light to moderate rain expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

PB Govt approves financial aid to deserving famili ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.