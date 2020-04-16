US Army Continues Training With Precautions in Place Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US Army continues to train its soldiers while taking strict precautions against the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Army Chief of Staff James McConville told reporters on Thursday.

"We have not stopped training...

During the training they are six feet apart and they are either wearing masks or gators when they are getting closer," McConville said at a Pentagon briefing.

The chief of staff said this type of training will continue in the future.

"The philosophy behind is to create a safety bubble where there is minimum exposure to other soldiers," McConville said.

McConville noted that 992 Army soldiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.