US Army Convoy Attacked In Syria - SANA
Wed 27th May 2020
BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) A US army convoy escorted by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was attacked by an armed unit in the province of Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria, Syrian government news agency SANA reported citing an informed source.
It said three US servicemen and five SDF fighters were wounded in the attack.
According to SANA sources, the attackers used automatic weapons and grenades.