US Army Cyber Command Dedicates New $366Mln Headquarters in Georgia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) US Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) has officially dedicated its new, more than one third of a billion Dollar headquarters at Fort Gordon in the state of Georgia, the Department of Defense announced in a statement.

"Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) dedicated its new headquarters in a ceremony at Fort Gordon, Georgia," the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) said on Thursday.

The 336,000 square foot facility costing $366 million brings cyberspace operations, capability development, training and education together at one location, providing a focal point for command and control of round-the-clock global operations conducted by ARCYBER's staff and subordinate units, DVIDS said.

"Welcome to the Army's premier power projection platform for Cyber, Information Operations and Electronic Warfare. This building was purpose-built ...to better enable the integration of Cyber, Signal, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence and Information Operations," ARCYBER commander Lieutenant General Stephen Fogarty said.

Cyberspace operations are a critical component in modernization and readiness, and the synergy the new complex creates with ARCYBER's partners in the Intelligence, Signal and Electronic Warfare communities, and the Cyber Center of Excellence's trainers and doctrine developers, will help to build US information dominance, Secretary of the Army James McPherson said.