US Army Delivers Equipment for First Prototype Hypersonic Weapon Battery - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The US Army said on Thursday it completed the delivery of the ground equipment for the United States' first prototype hypersonic weapon land-based missile launcher.

"Today the US Army equipped the I Corps' 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, with the nation's first prototype hypersonic ground equipment," the Army said in a press release.

"Known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, this land-based, ground-launched system will provide a critical weapon and powerful deterrent to adversaries."