US Army Delivers Equipment for First Prototype Hypersonic Weapon Batter - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The US Army said on Thursday it completed the delivery of the ground equipment for the United States' first prototype hypersonic weapon land-based missile launcher.

"Today the US Army equipped the I Corps' 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, with the nation's first prototype hypersonic ground equipment," the Army said in a press release.

"Known as the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, this land-based, ground-launched system will provide a critical weapon and powerful deterrent to adversaries."

The delivery includes a battery operations center, four transporter erector launchers, and modified trucks and trailers that make up the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon ground equipment, the release said.

The release said the Army plans to have the weapon system fully operational with live hypersonic rounds by 2023.