US Army Deploys 45 Medical Specialists To Battle COVID-19 In 4 Hospitals - NORTHCOM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A US Army medical team consisting of 45 soldiers will deploy to the state of Wisconsin this week to support Federal and state efforts to treat COVID-19 victims, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said in a press release.

"The military medical personnel, part of two Urban Augmentation Medical Task Forces, will come from several locations and support four hospitals across the state," the release on Wednesday.

One team consists of personnel from the 531st Hospital Center in the US state of Kentucky, while the other is comprised primarily of personnel from US Army Medical Command in Texas, the release said.

The personnel will support Medical Centers in the Wisconsin cities of Marshfield, Eau Claire, Beaver Dam and Rice Lake, the release added.

More Stories From World

