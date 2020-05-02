US Army Deploys Thermal Sensors at Bases to Screen for COVID-19 Carriers - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The US Army said in a press release that it is deploying sensors to bases to screen arriving personnel and visitors for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) without having to check everyone's body temperature.

"These stand-off thermal imaging capabilities provide significant advantages over hand-held thermometers as they provide a safe distance between the operators and subjects, and require less manpower," the release said on Friday. "The technology, which does not require physical contact, processes information quickly, allowing a faster flow of traffic into buildings and facilities."

The Army explained that screening takes a few seconds to measure temperature at a distance of six-to-eight feet using a forward looking infrared sensor mounted on a tripod.

If an elevated temperature is detected, individuals receive a secondary screening with a non-contact forehead thermometer. If a secondary screening confirms an elevated temperature, the individual will be encouraged to seek further screening with a medical provider, the release said.

Since first demonstrating of the system at the Defense Department's Visitor Center on April 22, and also at Fort Benning in the US state of Georgia, thousands of people have been screened using the systems, the release added.

The Army plans to expand the system to other bases, first in the National Capital Region followed by distribution to US Army North, the ground-force component of US Northern Command, according to the release.