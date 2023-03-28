US Army Detects Mold in More Than 2,000 Facilities Following Inspections - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 11:28 PM

The US Army detected mold at more than 2,000 facilities following a service-wide inspection, Military Times reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The US Army detected mold at more than 2,000 facilities following a service-wide inspection, Military Times reported on Tuesday.

Inspectors found mold at up to 2,100 US Army facilities, mostly in the southeastern United States, the report said, citing service officials.

The inspections, the report added, covered almost 70,000 buildings, including housing and childcare centers.

Army Installation Management Command spokesperson Sarah Luna reportedly said the US Army is committed to providing safe facilities for soldiers and their families, a critical aspect of which is ensuring facilities are free of hazardous mold.

The US Army is requesting $288 million in its fiscal year 2024 budget proposal to spend on barracks, including five new barracks projects, the report added.

