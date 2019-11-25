US Army Earmarks $60Mln to Upgrade Air, Missile Defense Command System - Northrop Grumman

A $60 million US Army contract seeks to improve the battle command system for the United States' Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A $60 million US Army contract seeks to improve the battle command system for the United States ' Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD), Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Monday.

"This contract enables ongoing support for engineering, logistics, integration, test and evaluation, training and program management as IBCS [Integrated Battle Command System] progresses through the design and development phase in preparation for fielding," the release said.

The command system seeks to connect all available sensors and missile-defense interceptors in a single network, the release said.

The IAMD program is a major defense acquisition program with an estimated $3.2 billion in research, development, test and evaluation costs and $4.5 billion in procurement costs, according to the Defense Department.