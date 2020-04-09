UrduPoint.com
US Army Engineers Award $10Bln Contracts To Build Pandemic Crisis Hospitals - Pentagon

US Army Engineers Award $10Bln Contracts to Build Pandemic Crisis Hospitals - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Ten construction companies have received new contracts totaling more than $10 billion to build new emergency hospitals for the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"[The ten companies] were awarded $10 billion in modifications for a contract for construction, design and alteration of existing public facilities into temporary alternate care facilities," the press release said on Wednesday.

The companies were Valiant Government Services, AECOM Technical Services, Global Engineering & Construction, Herman Construction Group, J & J Maintenance, M. A. Mortenson Company, Synergy Kirlin, StructSure Projects, JJBrun JV and Kirlin Builders, the Defense Department said.

Work on all the contracts is scheduled to be completed on all the facilities within the next year by April 3, 2021, the release said.

