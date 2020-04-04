US Army Engineers Building 9 Hospitals for More Than 5,000 Patients - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) The US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) is completing nine new large hospital facilities with a combined total of more than 5,000 beds to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, corps commander Lieutenant General Todd Seminote said on Friday.

"We are bringing nine more facilities at 5,039 beds," Seminote told a video press conference at the Pentagon.

Seminote said his 36,000-man strong corps were working 18-hour days and anticipated the demand for hospital beds and care across the country would soar far higher than its current levels.

Seminote said he was focused on the new construction and his senior officers were working closely and smoothly with state and city governments across the United States. He singled out for praise Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.