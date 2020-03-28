UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Army Engineers Look To Build 114 Emergency Hospitals In Pandemic Crisis - Top General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Army Engineers Look to Build 114 Emergency Hospitals in Pandemic Crisis - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) is looking at building 114 emergency overflow hospitals to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, commanding Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told a press conference.

"[There are] 114 site facilities that we are looking at: 81 of those assessments are complete," Semonite said on Friday. "There is a window. Things have to get done in three weeks.

"

The window represented the period of time before the pandemic which has already hit more than 100,000 Americans peaked and that deadline would be different for every single city, he said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic aid package to fund companies, local governments and Americans. In addition, he signed a defense production act that authorizes him to mobilize industry to manufacture products like ventilators.

Related Topics

Army Trump SITE Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of three people, 72 new COV ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Syrian President discuss effort ..

3 hours ago

RTA completes disinfection of metro trains, trams, ..

3 hours ago

Charity organisations in Dubai donate AED52 millio ..

3 hours ago

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

3 hours ago

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanct ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.