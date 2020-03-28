US Army Engineers Look to Build 114 Emergency Hospitals in Pandemic Crisis - Top General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The US Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) is looking at building 114 emergency overflow hospitals to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, commanding Lieutenant General Todd Semonite told a press conference.

"[There are] 114 site facilities that we are looking at: 81 of those assessments are complete," Semonite said on Friday. "There is a window. Things have to get done in three weeks.

"

The window represented the period of time before the pandemic which has already hit more than 100,000 Americans peaked and that deadline would be different for every single city, he said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump signed a $2 trillion economic aid package to fund companies, local governments and Americans. In addition, he signed a defense production act that authorizes him to mobilize industry to manufacture products like ventilators.