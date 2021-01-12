US Army Europe Commander Visits Finnish Military Drills in Arctic - Helsinki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The commander of US armed forces in Europe and Africa, Gen. Christopher Cavoli, observed Finnish army drills in the Arctic and familiarized himself with border guard activities in the Lapland region, which borders Russia, the Finnish Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Cavoli is on a visit in Finland from January 10-12.

"During his visit, General Cavoli familiarised himself with Army Arctic training in the Jaeger Brigade in Sodankyla and observed a live-fire exercise at the Rovajarvi training area. General Cavoli also visited Ivalo, where he was given a presentation on the activities of the Lapland Border Guard District," the Finnish army said in a press release.

The US commander also had meetings with Finnish Defence Forces Commander Gen. Timo Kivinen and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Petri Hulkko to discuss "bilateral cooperation and the directions it would take in the future," the Finnish military said.

As stated in the press release, the United States has participated in the Finnish military exercises repeatedly throughout the past several years.