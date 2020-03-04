US Army Europe Says Will Not Invite Russian Observers to NATO-Led Defender-Europe Drills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States will not invite Russian observers to visit NATO-initiated Defender-Europe 20 military drills in Europe as it is not hosting the exercises, Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling, the deputy commanding general of the US Army Europe, said on Wednesday

The drills are set to take place across 10 countries and envision the biggest deployment of US military forces to Europe in 25 years. The exercises expect to involve 37,000 allied troops from 18 nations, including 20,000 US servicemen.

"And so to maintain maximum transparency, host nations can invite representatives from OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] to participate and observe the exercise and to confirm their defensive nature. The United States Army will not invite Russian observers onto any other host nations' soil. That is the the role of each individual country that is participating to invite any Russian observers," Rohling told reporters via a conference call.