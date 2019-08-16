US Army Expanded Cyber War Units Too Fast Leaving Them Understaffed, Vulnerable - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The US Army expanded its new cyber and electronic warfare units too fast without proper risk-assessment and planning leaving them exposed to crises and dangerously understaffed, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"If the Army does not assess risks for units activated at an accelerated pace, those units may be unable to effectively conduct multi-domain operations," the report said. "As a result, senior Army leaders may not know what other challenges could arise... as the units grow in capability."

The Army did not assess the staffing, equipping and training risk before activating one cyberwar unit and it only carried out a single, initial risk assessment before activating a second unit, the GAO recalled.

As a result, these forces are experiencing challenges in those areas, it said.

"[T]he Army activated a cyber battalion in December 2018, and as of March 2019, this unit was understaffed by more than 80 percent," the report said.

Army officials told the GAO that as these units evolved, it remained uncertain when more comprehensive risk assessments would take place, the report added.