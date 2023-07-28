Open Menu

US Army General Dies In Plane Crash In Maryland - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Army Maj. Gen. Anthony Potts has died in a plane crash in the state of Maryland, the Defense news reported on Friday, citing the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Potts, an acquisition officer who until recently led the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical, was the only person in the single-engine plane, the report said.

The plane crashed into a field on July 25, it added.

The National Transportation Safety board is investigating the case, with dozens of first-responders dispatched to search for the wreckage, the report noted.

Potts served in the military for about 40 years and planned to retire soon. He participated in several operations in Iraq and also served in Germany, according to the report.

