US Army General Michael Kurilla Takes Over at CENTCOM Military Command - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Four star US Army Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla has taken over leadership of Central Command (CENTCOM), whose area of responsibility is the middle East region, CENTCOM announced in a press release on Friday.

"The outgoing commander of US Central Command, US Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie Jr., relinquished command today during a change of command ceremony," the release said." US Army General ... Kurilla assumed command of CENTCOM from McKenzie."

Kurilla previously commanded the XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg in the US state of North Carolina and served as the CENTCOM chief of staff from August 2018 to September 2019, the release said.

"US Central Command will continue to thrive under the steadfast leadership of General Kurilla during a critical time in a region that remains dangerous and complex," the release cited Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who himself commanded CENTCOM from March 2013 to April 2016, as saying.

CENTCOM comprises more than 44,000 service and family members overseas and Kurilla will oversee all US military missions throughout the 21-country area of responsibility in the Middle East, Levant and Central Asia, as well as leading the 78-nation campaign against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), according to the release.