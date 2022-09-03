US Army Grounded Entire Fleet of Chinook Helicopters Over Wrong Parts - Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) US Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said on Friday that the US Army had grounded the entire fleet of Chinook helicopters as maintenance personnel installed the wrong parts on some aircraft.

Media reported on Tuesday that the US Army suspended the use of CH-47 Chinook helicopters due to a risk of engine fires. According to the reports, several incidents occurred in recent days but did not result in any injuries or deaths.

"Due to a cataloging error, an O-ring that did not meet the heat specifications required for the application was assigned an incorrect part number and subsequently installed on some Chinook helicopters," Smith told The Wall Street Journal, adding that "this error has been corrected.

"

The spokeswoman said that the US military is evaluating the number of aircraft "that require maintenance and identify the engines that may be able to return to service," adding that there is no estimate when helicopters will be operational again.

The media cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the US military has over 400 Chinooks. According to the report, in the last two weeks, the Army experienced at least seven incidents of fuel leaks, with four of them involving engine fires.