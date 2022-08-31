US Army Grounds Entire Chinook Helicopter Fleet Amid Engine Fire Concerns - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US Army is grounding its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about engine fires, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

US Army Materiel Command made the decision to ground the fleet out of an abundance of caution while they inspect over 70 helicopters that contain a part suspected to be linked to the problem, the report said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the situation.

US Army officials are unaware of any injuries or deaths resulting from the small number of known engine fires, the report added.

The Chinook, made by aerospace company Boeing, is a heavy-lift helicopter primarily used for transporting troops and equipment. Variants of the helicopters have been used by the US military and other armed forces around the world since the 1960s.