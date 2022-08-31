US Army Grounds Entire Chinook Helicopter Fleet Amid Engine Fire Concerns - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The US Army is grounding its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters amid concerns about engine fires, US Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 (Chinook) helicopters and is implementing corrective measures to resolve this issue," Smith said on Tuesday. "Based on the results of our investigation some aircraft may not require corrective measures and may soon return to normal flight operations. While no deaths or injuries occurred, the Army temporarily grounded the H-47 fleet out of an abundance of caution, until those corrective actions are complete.

"

US media reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter, that the US Army Materiel Command made the decision to ground the fleet out of an abundance of caution while they inspect over 70 helicopters that contain a part suspected to be linked to the problem.

The Chinook, made by aerospace company Boeing, is a heavy-lift helicopter primarily used for transporting troops and equipment. Variants of the helicopters have been used by the US military and other armed forces around the world since the 1960s.