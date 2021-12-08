US Army Helicopters to Fly Through Bulgarian Airspace on December 8-9 - Defense Ministry

SOFIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US Army Black Hawk helicopters will fly through Bulgarian airspace on December 8 and 9, Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

The flights of the Black hawks from the US ground forces will be part of the relocation of equipment and personnel of the US army within the Atlantic Resolve operation.

According to the Ministry, Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks, flying through Bulgarian airspace from Greece to Romania, will land in transit at the country's Burgas airport and Novo Selo training area.

The flights, occurring between 08:00 and 18:00 local time, will follow pre-set routes and standard noise reduction procedures.

Atlantic Resolve Operation is a part of the 2014 European Deterrence Initiative to increase NATO's eastern flank in Europe for security purposes, prompted by the reunion of Crimea and Russia.