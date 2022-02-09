US Army in Climate Strategy Sets 2050 as Net-Zero Emissions Target

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The US Army is targeting to have net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases at all installations and in all purchases by 2050, the service said in a climate strategy report issued on Tuesday.

"All Army buildings will achieve 50% reductions in GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions by 2032 from a 2005 baseline, and by 2045 the Army will have a net-zero emissions installations portfolio," the report said. "The Buy Clean policy and potential future policies will facilitate an ambitious goal of net-zero GHG emissions from all Army procurements by 2050.

"

The Army plans to achieve these goals by increasing fuel efficiency, making more Army vehicles electric, modernizing operational power generation, battery storage, land management, procurement, and supply chain resilience, the report added.

The changes come after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was sworn in January 2021, announced that climate change considerations will be one of his priorities at the Pentagon.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order in December to slash to zero US greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.