UrduPoint.com

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munitions Fight'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:57 PM

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munitions Fight'

A potential conflict between the United States and China would largely be fought using precision munitions, US Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) A potential conflict between the United States and China would largely be fought using precision munitions, US Army Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Douglas Bush said on Friday.

"I think the broader joint view is that a fight with China will be very much a precision munitions fight," Bush said during an interview with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Such a conflict would require high-end precision munitions for air-to-air, air-to-sea and surface combat, Bush said.

Precision weapons are complicated systems to manufacture, which could pose a challenge, Bush added.

The Indo-Pacific region is one of the most difficult in the world for sustaining large-scale combat operations, Bush also said. However, no one is more prepared for that challenge than the United States, Bush said.

In January, CSIS released a study claiming that the US' support for Ukraine in its conflict against Russia has created a threat to its own military readiness in the event of a war with China.

The United States is likely to increase its defense stockpile requirements after analysis of the conflict in Ukraine, Bush said.

From: Ethan Charles Holmes - ethan.holmes@sputniknews.com

Related Topics

World Army Technology Ukraine Russia China Douglas United States January Event

Recent Stories

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

7 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city ..

Dubai Metro Music Festival returns to enchant city’s audiences with musical pe ..

19 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

Police arrest 11 outlaws in Attock

7 minutes ago
 People know 'criminals' who ruined national econom ..

People know 'criminals' who ruined national economy: Marriyum

7 minutes ago
 Six coal miners killed, 5 injured in Sharag mine i ..

Six coal miners killed, 5 injured in Sharag mine incident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.