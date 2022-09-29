UrduPoint.com

US Army Major, Doctor Wife Charged In Plot To Give Russia Military Medical Info - Filing

A US Army major and his wife, an anesthesiologist doctor, have been charged for allegedly conspiring to provide American military medical information to the Russian government, court documents revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) A US Army major and his wife, an anesthesiologist doctor, have been charged for allegedly conspiring to provide American military medical information to the Russian government, court documents revealed on Thursday.

"The object of the conspiracy was to provide IIHI (individually identifiable health information) related to patients at Fort Bragg and Medical Institution 1 to an individual that (ANNA) GABRIELIAN and (JAMIE LEE) HENRY believed to be working for the Russian Government, in order to assist the Russian government by demonstrating: 1) the level of GABRIELIAN and HENRY's access to IIHI of US personnel, 2) GABRIELIAN and HENRY's willingness to provide IIHI to the Russian government, and 3) the potential for the Russian government to gain insights into the medical conditions of individuals associated with the US government and military, to exploit this information," the court document said.

