Open Menu

US Army May Develop Satellite Jamming Capabilities For Maneuver Forces - Space Command

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 10:00 PM

US Army May Develop Satellite Jamming Capabilities for Maneuver Forces - Space Command

The US Army may develop satellite jamming capabilities for use by their ground-based maneuver forces, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The US Army may develop satellite jamming capabilities for use by their ground-based maneuver forces, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Thursday.

"I expect that the Army in the future will have the capability to jam satellites from a lot of their maneuver forces," Shaw said during an interview with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

The more capacity the US military can bring to bear as a joint force, the better, Shaw added.

Space Command presently maintains land, air, maritime and cyber components, Shaw said.

The other US military services are realizing more than ever the "dependence" they have on space and the advantages it brings in their own domains, Shaw said.

The US is currently observing the conflict in Ukraine, which is the largest case of GPS jamming and "navigation warfare" in history, to learn how to conduct such operations in the future, Shaw said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Mitchell May From Satellites

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

17 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

17 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

21 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

21 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

21 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

21 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

21 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

30 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

30 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

28 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

17 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World