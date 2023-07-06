US Army May Develop Satellite Jamming Capabilities for Maneuver Forces - Space Command

The US Army may develop satellite jamming capabilities for use by their ground-based maneuver forces, US Space Command Deputy Commander John Shaw said on Thursday

"I expect that the Army in the future will have the capability to jam satellites from a lot of their maneuver forces," Shaw said during an interview with the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies.

The more capacity the US military can bring to bear as a joint force, the better, Shaw added.

Space Command presently maintains land, air, maritime and cyber components, Shaw said.

The other US military services are realizing more than ever the "dependence" they have on space and the advantages it brings in their own domains, Shaw said.

The US is currently observing the conflict in Ukraine, which is the largest case of GPS jamming and "navigation warfare" in history, to learn how to conduct such operations in the future, Shaw said.