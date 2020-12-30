UrduPoint.com
US Army Medical Center To Participate In COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial- Pentagon

Wed 30th December 2020

US Army Medical Center to Participate in COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The US Army Womack Medical Center in the state of North Carolina will participate in the Phase 3 clinical trial of evaluating how safe and effective is the Novavax vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus, the Defense Department said in a statement.

"This location has been identified to participate in the Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Novavax vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373," the statement said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US biotechnology company Novavax announced that it will start a Phase 3 trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the United States and Mexico. Almost 30,000 volunteers in more than 100 cities in both countries will participate in the trial, and two-thirds of the participants will receive an active vaccine.

"We are extraordinarily appreciative of volunteers who are willing to roll up their sleeves and help fight this pandemic," vaccine development lead for Operation Warp Speed Matt Hepburn said. "That same spirit of volunteerism is the foundation of military service."

Hepburn called the clinical trials an essential step in assessing the effectiveness of vaccines.

The Defense Department noted in the statement that the Womack Medical Center is its sixth facility participating in conducting vaccine trials.

Novavax is the fifth company to launch a Phase 3 trial for a coronavirus vaccine in the United States after Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZenca and Johnson & Johnson.

